MILAN – The 53rd edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has been further postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Originally slated to run March 12-16 and first postponed to June 11-15, the beauty trade show is now scheduled for Sept. 3 to 7 in Bologna.

The announcement came in the wake of the Italian government’s decision to up the national restrictions to fight the COVID-19 spread. On Wednesday night, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte officially announced the closure of all nonessential commercial activities throughout the country until April 3 – except for food stores and pharmacies – after all of Italy was declared in lockdown earlier this week. International travel limitations confirmed by other countries in Europe, Asia and in the U.S. also contributed to the organizer BolognaFiere Cosmoprof SpA’s decision to further postpone the event.