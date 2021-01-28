MILAN – There’s no peace for leading beauty trade show format Cosmoprof as it tries to stage the 53rd edition of its annual event in Bologna. Canceled in 2020, the show has now been rescheduled to run Sept. 9 to 13 due to concerns from associations and industry operators about the development of the pandemic.

The decision marks a further postponement compared to the previous dates set for 2021. As reported, last month the fair’s organizer, BolognaFiere, tweaked the show’s traditional schedule and moved the event forward compared to its usual March dates to run May 27 to 31.

“The concerns related to the unpredictable trend of infections expressed by our exhibitors, trade associations, and institutions once again force us to delay Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna,” said BolognaFiere president Gianpiero Calzolari. “The current conditions make it still too complicated to organize an international event such as Cosmoprof within the first half of the year. Our goal is to be able to restart in September with a performing and functional exhibition.”

“The desire to finally welcome our community back in Bologna is strong but the leadership and prestige we have reached in over 50 years… requires us to protect exhibitors and visitors’ investments,” echoed the event’s general manager Enrico Zannini. “There are great expectations on the next edition, which is why we are called to guarantee the best conditions to run it in total serenity and safety.”

The event is still expected to maintain its tailor-made format targeting companies and buyers by dividing its dates according to product categories.

In particular, Cosmopack — dedicated to supply chain operators — and Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics, focused on perfumery and body-care proposals for the retail, prestige and masstige channels, will simultaneously run Sept. 9 to 12. Opening and closing a day after these dates, Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon will host companies and operators of finished products, equipment, furnishings and services for the professional industry.

More than 3,000 exhibitors hailing from 70 countries were showcased at the last edition of the trade show in 2019, which drew more than 260,000 visitors from 154 countries.

Started from Italy, the format expanded worldwide to include Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India and, beginning this year, Cosmoprof CBE Asean in Thailand.

Already scheduled to take place in the second half of the year, the international legs of the trade show have not currently been postponed.

In particular, the 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America will run Aug. 29 to 31 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, while the debut of the format in Thailand is expected to take place Sept. 16 to 18 at the Impact Convention and Exhibition Center in Bangkok.

Organized by BolognaFiere with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo, the launch of Cosmoprof CBE Asean aims to offer opportunities to companies and operators interested in exploring the potential of the Southeast Asian market, specifically in countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Running Nov. 16 to 19, Cosmoprof Asia is currently planned to return for its 25th edition, while Cosmoprof India is confirmed to take place at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center in Mumbai but dates have yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, BolognaFiere is working on the integration with Italian Exhibition Group SpA, or IEG, which originated from the merger of Fiera di Vicenza and Rimini Fiera in 2016 and organizes shows including jewelry exhibitions VicenzaOro and OroArezzo, among others.

In October, the two trade show operators signed a non-binding term sheet for an equal merger with the goal to establish a leading Italian player in the sector that could further compete on global scale, additionally eyeing a future listing on the Italian stock market. The term sheet expected the merger to be completed in May.