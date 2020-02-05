MILAN — Envisioning the beauty industry in 2030 will be the main focus of the upcoming edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, running March 12 to 16 in Bologna.

As cosmetics companies stepped into a new decade — one set to be even more influenced by climate, digital and social changes that could impact business models and market developments — organizers of the Italian beauty trade show decided to turn the 53rd edition of the fair into a fertile ground to seed new ideas and skills to face future challenges.