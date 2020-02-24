By
with contributions from Sandra Salibian
 on February 24, 2020

PARIS — The coronavirus has caused two beauty-related trade shows, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna and Luxe Pack Shanghai, to postpone their fairs.

Cosmoprof, which was meant to hold its show for perfumery, cosmetics and packaging from March 12 to 15 and its show for hair, nails and beauty salon from March 13 to 16, said Monday that instead the fairs will run from June 11 to 15.

