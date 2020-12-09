MILAN — Leading beauty trade show format Cosmoprof has fine-tuned its international calendar for next year, making some changes to its traditional schedule.

The 53rd edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, which was canceled in 2020, will move forward compared to its usual March dates to run May 27 to 31 next year. The decision was taken in light of concerns from associations and industry operators about the development of the pandemic.

“Given the unpredictable number of COVID-19 infections in recent months, and the consequent restrictive measures adopted not only in Italy but all over the world, we have deemed it was essential to adopt a new schedule,” said Gianpiero Calzolari, president of the show’s organizer BolognaFiere. “Taking part to Cosmoprof implicates a significant investment for our companies and operators, and it’s our duty to ensure the realization of an event in sync with the prestige that has [been linked to] our brand for more than 50 years.”

“In recent months, Cosmoprof has strengthened its role as a key business partner for the industry, continuing to offer solutions to cope with the current scenario,” echoed the event’s general manager Enrico Zannini. “Our goal is to guarantee a performing and functional edition.…Now, the decision to reschedule the event in May seems the correct one for Cosmoprof to be held in the best possible conditions. Still, we are aware it is impossible to predict how the situation will evolve in the coming months.”

The event is expected to maintain its tailor-made format targeting companies and buyers by dividing its dates according to product categories.

In particular, Cosmopack — dedicated to supply chain operators — and Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics, dedicated to perfumery and body-care proposals for the retail, prestige and masstige channels, will simultaneously run May 27 to 30. Opening and closing a day after these dates, Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon will host companies and operators of finished products, equipment, furnishings and services for the professional industry.

More than 3,000 exhibitors hailing from 70 countries were showcased at the last edition of the trade show in 2019, which drew more than 260,000 visitors from 154 countries.

Started from Italy, the format expanded worldwide to include Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and beginning next year, Cosmoprof CBE Asean in Thailand.

In particular, the 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America will run Aug. 29 to 31 next year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Organized by NABE, a venture between BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association, the show was previously scheduled for June but has been further postponed to ensure a business experience in line with attendees’ expectations.

Following the North American leg of the event, the debut of the format in Thailand is expected to take place Sept. 16 to 18 at the Impact Convention and Exhibition Center in Bangkok. Organized by BolognaFiere with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo, the launch of Cosmoprof CBE Asean aims to offer opportunities to companies and operators interested in exploring the potential of the Southeast Asian market, specifically in countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Running Nov. 16 to 19, Cosmoprof Asia will return for its 25th edition, showcasing around 3,000 exhibitors from more than 120 countries. The event will roll out across the AsiaWorld-Expo and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre venues, dividing exhibitors operating in the supply chain and those offering finished products, respectively.

As for Cosmoprof India, organizers have not disclosed dates for next year, but the event is confirmed to take place at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center in Mumbai.