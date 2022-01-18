Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Postpones Dates for 2022 Edition

MILAN — The domino effect of trade show postponements is in full force in Italy.

After Salone del Mobile, the Milan-based international furniture and interior design trade show that on Monday said it will take place on June 7 to 12 rather than in April, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna also has been rescheduled due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

Originally slated to run March 10 to 14, the leading beauty trade show has been postponed to take place from April 28 to May 2.

Gianpiero Calzolari, president of the event’s organizer BolognaFiere, said the decision will “facilitate the presence of international operators, who can therefore organize the visit to Bologna with greater ease and live their return to Cosmoprof with greater serenity.”

“It is our duty toward the more than 2,700 exhibiting companies confirmed to date,” he added.

The show’s general manager Enrico Zannini also underscored that organizers are working to implement “a program of hospitality and specific services for top buyers and retailers. We want Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2022 to be accessible to as many operators as possible: this is our contribution to the revitalization of the industry.”

In addition, Esxence — The Art Perfumery Event has also been postponed to June 15 to 18. Originally scheduled for March 17 to 20, the Milan-based trade show dedicated to niche perfumery was set to follow Cosmoprof and be staged during a newly established event dubbed Milan Beauty Week. For now, the latter’s debut edition is still slated to run March 15 to 21.

