Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Readies Return to Physical Main Event

MILAN — Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is gearing up to reprise its annual main event in full force amid optimism among its organizers, who on Thursday held a press conference to present the 53rd edition of the beauty trade show.

Running from April 28 to May 2 — a changed timing compared to the traditional March slot, since earlier this year dates were postponed due to the surge of the Omicron variant — the fair will showcase 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries, 30 percent of which are new to the event.

In addition, the show will host 26 country pavilions from China, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Brazil and the U.S., among others.

Yet attendance will be still significantly affected by COVID-19 restrictions and the war in Ukraine, as organizers do not expect visitors from China, Taiwan, Russia and Ukraine. Overall, buyers from 96 countries have been registered and requested a badge to attend the event so far, 60 percent of which hail from European countries.

Gianpiero Calzolari, president of the show’s organizer BolognaFiere, commented that the upcoming edition represents “a sign of optimism and confidence in the ability of the industry to restart.”

You May Also Like

“The establishment of special corridors for business trips and the recognition of the validity of vaccines other than those approved by the EMA [European Medicine Agency] satisfy the main requests by AEFI, the Italian Exhibition and Trade Fair Association,” said Calzolari, who also mentioned the government’s financial aid as a tool that will enable organizers to set up “hospitality programs and specific services for selected players.”

“We will continue to work with institutions to cope with the complexities of the global scenario and accompany our industrial system in its recovery process,” continued Calzolari, thanking the Italian Trade Agency for its support throughout the past two years and for its commitment in hosting 250 foreign operators to Bologna for the upcoming event.

The fair’s international attraction mirrors that of the Italian beauty industry as a whole, which reported exports grew 13 percent to 4.7 billion euros in 2021 compared to the previous year and projections showing a 7 percent increase for 2022. According to preliminary data released by the national association of beauty companies, Cosmetica Italia, total sales of the local beauty industry were up 10.2 percent to 11.7 billion euros in 2021 and are projected to reach 12.5 billion euros at the end of this year, surpassing sales reported in 2019.

“The beauty industry did not stop: it didn’t during the pandemic, and it’s not doing it in a context of war like the current one. From our daily contact with companies and professionals, we perceive a strong desire and commitment to return to in-person trade shows,” said Enrico Zannini, general manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. “This proactive approach is the basis of the excellent premises of the 2022 edition, in line with the results of 2019.”

As during the pre-COVID-19 era, the fair will allocate different areas and dates to different categories.

Running April 28 to May 1, cosmetics packaging trade show Cosmopack will showcase an increased number of international companies from different parts of the supply chain, such as contract manufacturing and private labels, process and packaging machinery, primary and secondary packaging, applicators, ingredients and raw materials.

The CosmoFactory installation will return to replicate the production of a cosmetic item, from the creation to the formulation, from the filling solutions to the new packaging proposals, up to the consumer experience. The eighth edition of the initiative will center on the “Six4all” foundation that combines a neutral base with six shades of color to create a specific formula for each skin type. The product will also be sold on-site, with proceeds from the sale going toward supporting a local hospital and medical research.

Concurrently with Cosmopack, Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics will have 1,100 exhibitors of makeup, skin care and fragrance brands operating in the mass-market, prestige and masstige sectors. As part of this area, Cosmoprime, the pavilion dedicated to selective and high-end cosmetics, will also make a comeback with new sections, including Zoom on Emerging Prime which will showcase companies debuting at the show.

Opening a day after and running until May 2, the Cosmo Hair & Nail & Beauty Salon will host 460 companies specializing in products and services for the professional channel, instead.

New to the show, a BeautyTech area will host 15 exhibitors presenting innovative technologies, apps, product solutions and sales tools for the beauty industry. Examples include Mama Science, an Italian start-up developing active ingredients, additives and bio-based materials to be used in beauty formulations; the Ingeno company that provides solutions to health, beauty and well-being issues via the study of DNA, and the India-based Mad For Nails platform using AI and deep learning to deliver customized nails with the ideal fit, among others.

For the first time, organizers will invite the main European perfumery chains to the event, with special tours to discover the new brands and trends, as well as mass-market and drugstore operators and delegates of FEDP, the European Federation of Retail Perfumers association. The trade show will also welcome a delegation of professionals who are completing the master’s degree in cosmetics & fragrance marketing and management at the Fashion Institute of Technology, as part of the ongoing collaboration between the school and Cosmoprof.

In addition to a busy schedule of live beauty demonstrations, hair shows, talks and workshops, the Cosmoprof & Cosmopack Awards will be bestowed during a ceremony on April 29. The prizes will include the Lifetime Achievement Award dedicated to entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves for talent and tenacity and provided a key contribution to the evolution of the cosmetics industry, which this year will be given to Intercos Group’s founder and president Dario Ferrari, who publicly listed the company at the end of 2021.

As reported, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will be followed by the inaugural edition of Milano Beauty Week. Running from May 3 to 8, the consumer-facing event, which so far has confirmed the attendance of more than 100 companies, is aimed at promoting the values of the Italian cosmetic industry and creating awareness around both the social and economic roles it plays in the country.