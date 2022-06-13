Costa Brazil Opens Pop-up in SoHo

Eco-conscious beauty brand Costa Brazil has opened its first pop-up store.

Open from Monday to June 26 at 146 Greene Street in SoHo, the 3,000-square-foot space was designed by the brand’s cofounder and former fashion designer Francisco Costa, who said the physical space will allow consumers to understand the brand in a way they haven’t before.

“People will be able to embrace the textures, the scents and gain perspective into what the brand really means,” said Costa. “Most of the brands that have claimed to be green in the past haven’t been very sexy, or sensual, where we have both of those coming together.”

Consumers entering the store will be met with a sleek, wooden box-like interior, where its products — including its new first fragrance, Aroma — will be on display. In the same room is a TV screen, which will most often be airing the 2018 film “Awavena,” which depicts the experience of the first woman shaman of Brazil’s Yamanawá people, and was shot in virtual reality.

“With Costa Brazil, I feel a responsibility to bring something that is ultimately unique, effective and Brazilian,” said Costa, who sources much of his inspiration for the brand and its ingredients through his many trips to Brazil’s cities and the Amazon rainforest.

You May Also Like

In addition to being able to shop a full selection of the brand’s products, consumers can partake in a number of activations at the store, including a Pride celebration with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season seven winner, Violet Chachki, on June 24, free personalizations of their Aroma bottles by master calligrapher Nicolas Ouchenir on Tuesday and Wednesday and a discussion between Costa and The Fragrance Foundation’s Linda Levy and Pam Dalton about the mind-aroma connection on June 21.

Consumers will also be able to book mini facials throughout the entire pop-up on the brand’s site for $65, or for free with a $150 purchase.

Currently available in stores such as Bluemercury and Nordstrom in the U.S. and Harrods in the UK, as well as in Switzerland, Mexico and France, Costa Brazil products will also be landing in Brazil and India in the near future, said Costa, who is focused on expanding the brand’s retail partnerships.

“The bulk of our business is in the U.S., of course,” Costa said. “But our pipeline and penetration are expanding in a very short period of time.”

Having previously served as longtime creative director of Calvin Klein and done stints at Gucci and Oscar de la Renta, Costa said that the main differences between his work then and his work now are that he now has the opportunity to create increasingly accessible products, through more sustainable means.

“It’s less wasteful,” said Costa, of his experience creating beauty products rather than clothing items. “Then, it was somewhat restricted who could access the price point where my product would be sold. Now, I have a tremendous opportunity to share my vision further.”

Costa Brazil products range in price from $15 for a travel size bath salt, to $600 for the Cbritual1, a set which includes four skin care products and a candle. The brand’s new unisex fragrance, Aroma, features top notes of white jungle flora, pink pepper and grapefruit zest and retails for $198 for a 30-ml. bottle, with a roll-on oil version coming soon.

“We’ve been a digital-first brand,” said Costa, who cofounded the Amyris-backed brand with Michele Levy in December 2018, following his departure from Calvin Klein in 2016. “I’m thrilled that everyone who walks into the space will be embraced by our pillars, which are sustainability, clean and sensuality.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Marni’s New Milan Flagship is a Creative Hub For Artists

Project New York to Open Retail Store in July Edition

Costa Brazil Sponsoring Creative Time Public Art Installation