Beauty manufacturer Cosway Co. plans to acquire ColorProof Color Care Authority, which makes products for color-treated hair.

Cosway and ColorProof said on Thursday that they had agreed to a deal. Cosway has been an investor behind ColorProof for years, and plans to continue to develop, warehouse and supply the brand’s product portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“ColorProof is at a critical point in its growth, and we are excited to see what we can do to catapult the brand to the next level,” said Rick Hough, president of Cosway, in a statement.” ColorProof will greatly benefit from the cost efficiencies we can provide from vertical integration and our expertise in product development and innovation.”

ColorProof was founded by Jim Markham, the hairdresser that also founded Pureology, which L’Oréal bought in 2007.

