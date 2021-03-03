Coty Inc. has unveiled an impending partnership with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production.

The company’s fragrance manufacturing will include “sustainable ethanol,” per a statement from Coty, which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. Coty hopes to use the carbon-captured ethanol in the majority of its fragrance portfolio by the end of next year. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, such as sugar beet and sugar cane, which require fertilizer, water and land.

Although the companies haven’t yet formalized the partnership, the statement from Coty said scientists from LanzaTech have been collaborating with Coty and its production partners to find an alternative ethanol befitting fragrance for two years.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, but it makes commercial sense, too, with today’s consumer rightly demanding that their favorite brands share their commitment to sustainability,” said Sue Nabi, chief executive officer of Coty, in the statement. “Sustainability is the ultimate driver of innovation and Coty is focused on creating outstanding products that are truly clean and green. Ethanol is the number-one ingredient purchased for the fragrance category, and over time, this partnership with LanzaTech will significantly reduce the environmental impact of our products.”

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, said working across multiple sectors was imperative to LanzaTech making a meaningful impact. “Single-use carbon must be a thing of the past and this project exemplifies our vision of a CarbonSmart future where consumers are able to choose products made from recycled carbon,” Holmgren said in the statement.

For more from WWD.com, see:

L’Oréal Plans to Make Shampoo Bottles From Carbon Emissions

Coty Plans to Close German Fragrance Manufacturing Site

Executive Moves: Coty’s Women-Majority Board, Plus Moves at L’Oréal, Clarins and P&G