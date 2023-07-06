Coty Raises Q4, FY 2023 Guidance

PARIS – Coty Inc. raised its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 guidance during the group’s first investor conference in Paris on Thursday.

It significantly increased the company’s financial outlook for the rest of this year, and set out to detail how Coty is leveraging its European heritage and end-to-end capabilities to achieve strong and balanced growth.

The group raised its guidance to 12 percent to 15 percent sales growth on a like-for-like basis for the fourth quarter. Coty has also, for the third time this year, increased its profit outlook for full-year 2023, when it expects now to reach adjusted EBITDA of $965 million to $970 million, against the former guidance of $955 million to $965 million, despite incurring close to $70 million in negative currency-exchange impacts. That will include more than $10 million in the fourth quarter.

The conference comes on the heels of Coty announcing that it is looking into a dual listing on Paris Euronext, while also trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Throughout its history, the U.S. and Europe have been Coty’s centers of gravity, and our exploration of a dual listing in Paris is a natural next step,” Sue Nabi, chief executive officer of Coty, said in a statement.

She underlined the company is tapping into the potential of ultra-premium skin care, ultra-premium scenting, China, Brazil and travel retail.