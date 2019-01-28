Beauty looks for the couture spring 2019 season displayed remarkable creativity, from the feathers framing eyes at Valentino to the sea urchin-inspired, bulbous coifs at Jean Paul Gaultier.

Linda Cantello, Giorgio Armani Beauty’s international makeup artist, said Giorgio Armani “was in a very retro mood — except for the makeup. He wanted something graphic, painterly, just like a very quick paint stroke in a very strong red, because there is a lot of red in the collection. So she applied such strokes under models’ eyes, in a fashion reminiscent of Erté illustrations.

At Balmain, Val Garland said when she spoke with Olivier Rousteing, the house’s artistic director explained he wished for models “to sort of feel as if they were otherworldly, like statues.” So some were made to appear completely white — from their skin to their eyelashes, eyebrows and hair — and others completely black.

Imaginative beauty looks also were displayed on runways for the likes of Maison Margiela, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen and Alexis Mabille.