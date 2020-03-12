Studio 54’s lasting impact on American culture will be examined in a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Disco, fashion, drinking, design, drugs, music, sex, freedom — the iconic nightclub lived up to its hype night after night. Founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager ushered in an era of creative expression, gender fluidity, sociopolitics and the possibility that everyone can be a star — if only for a night.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Spanning from April 26, 1977, through Feb. 2, 1980, (“when Steve and Ian had to go away for a little while”), “Studio 54: Night Magic” features 650 objects from fashion, photography, drawings, film, stage sets and music. Following a raid in December 1978, Schrager and Rubell plead guilty and served time in prison for federal tax evasion. Then-President Obama granted Schrager a presidential pardon in 2017 (Rubell died in 1989). The show opens to the public Friday and will run through July 5.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Here, Pat Cleveland is on the dance floor during Halston’s disco bash at Studio 54 in 1977. ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣ Report: Rosemary Feitelberg ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣⁣ #studio54 #brooklynmuseum