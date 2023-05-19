Credo Beauty’s Top Trends and Products in April

The skinification of body care is in full effect at Credo Beauty.

The retailer onboarded body care brand Nécessaire last month and has already seen strong returns as a result, said senior manager of skin and body care Elizabeth Albrecht, attributing the gains to growing consumer interest in “a more scientific take on body care.” She added that Credo will add more body care brands to its assortment in 2023 than in any other category.

Hair care is also having a moment at the retailer, which recently opened its 12th door in Larchmont, Los Angeles.

“Skin care and makeup are certainly bigger businesses for us, but hair care has been on the uprise; it’s getting a lot more attention from a percentage increase standpoint,” said Albrecht.

Brands like Ceremonia and Innersense Organic Beauty are among those leading the growth, said Albrecht, adding that a hair care launch by a prominent skin care brand will debut exclusively at Credo in June.

Credo’s top product trends for the month of April, and one of its bestselling stock keeping units within each category.

Tinted Moisturizer: Iris&Romeo Best Skin Days SPF 30, $48

SPF: Le Prunier Plumscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 31, $78

Deodorant: Nécessaire the Deodorant Gel, $15

Liquid Exfoliator: Alpyn Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage, $39

Refillable Packaging: Humanrace Humidifying Face Cream, $52

Mascara: Exa Beauty Ten18 Lash Amplifying Mascara, $24

Highlighter: Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick, $48

Eye Cream: Follain Eye Cream: Firm + Brighten, $36

Scalp Health: Maya Chia Power Fol Multi-Correctional Scalp and Hair Treatment, $72

Lip Gloss: Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly, $16