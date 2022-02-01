Credo Names Stuart Millar CEO

For Credo Beauty, there’s a new chief executive officer in town.

The retailer, one of the leaders of the clean beauty movement, has named Stuart Millar to the top slot, effective March 1. He most recently served as general manager and president of Aesop.

Millar’s appointment comes after the departure of Dawn Dobras, who previously held the position. His strategy for the business focuses on expansion in all channels as consumer interest in “clean” beauty crescendos.

“The strength of the voice that Credo has is really, really strong. Credo was very much one of the first movers in the clean beauty space, and now is a true voice in the beauty space,” Millar told WWD. “The consumer base who wants clean and sustainable beauty is growing by the day, and there is a real opportunity to speak to a really, really big audience and build a very, very meaningful business.

“From a commercial perspective, we will grow the retail footprint over the next three to five years. But at the same time, we know that e-commerce is an enabler for brands and businesses moving forward,” he continued.

Annie Jackson, the retailer’s cofounder, concurred, saying that, “We absolutely still believe in retail.”

Jackson added that one of the focuses moving forward for the business, which has tracked impressive growth throughout the pandemic, will include “the retail footprint expansion in physical stores, digital growth and of our own brands.”

“Growing a brick-and-mortar retail business is challenging just on a normal day, but in COVID[-19] times, it almost defies the sense of what you can actually get accomplished,” Jackson continued. “What’s inspiring, despite this very tumultuous climate, is our continued exponential growth, and seeing our brand partners grow, create jobs and scale. This is a story of growing market share in beauty, and that’s fueled by really important values.”

