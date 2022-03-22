House of Creed Reignites Women’s Fragrance Category With ‘Wind Flowers’

Under new ownership, the House of Creed is chasing a new audience.

On Sunday, the brand launches its first women’s fragrance launch in five years — and its first since being acquired by Blackrock LTPC in 2020. Called Wind Flowers, the fragrance sells for $405 for 2.5 oz.

Starting as a Creed boutique exclusive, it will roll out to Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Holt Renfrew in Canada and El Palacio de Hierro in Mexico. Other partners will include Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom Inc. in time for Mother’s Day, one of the category’s major seasons.

The brand resonates strongly with men — Creed Aventus was named one of the greatest fragrances of all time by WWD Beauty Inc — and accounted for 38 percent of the brand’s sales in 2019, as WWD reported.

This contrasts with the brand’s customers at retail, though, which are overwhelmingly women. “Only 20 to 25 percent of our business comes from men in retailers,” said Thomas Saujet, cofounder of ICP, the brand’s distributor for North America, given the brand’s presence in beauty departments.

“We have an incredible audience when it comes to men, but a lot of women also buy it for themselves at retail. Now, we have this audience that we’ve missed out on, which is really the bulk of our business in department stores. This really gives us the entry not just for Wind Flowers, but for the future of Creed to develop a unique, sensual women’s category,” he continued.

The brand’s last major women’s launch was Aventus for Her, which came to market in 2016.

“Wind Flowers has been five years in the making. I started it the year after I created Aventus for Her, I saw the impact that this fragrance had on the industry, and I knew another feminine scent had to come,” said Olivier Creed, the brand’s sixth-generation master perfumer, in an email. “I have wanted to elevate the feminine side of the business for a while, so Wind Flowers is the stepping stone for us to create more unique and sensual feminine fragrances.”

“With the introduction of Sarah Rotheram [chief executive officer of Creed Fragrances] and Olivier Creed coming out with these new fragrances, it is really what we were missing,” Saujet continued.

The fragrance include notes of jasmine, Tunisian orange blossom, fruity peach, tuberose, rose extract, sandalwood, iris, musk and praline.

Inspiration for the fragrance came from dance, Saujet said. “It was inspired by the grace and the strength that you would see when a dancer has flowing movement through the air, so it’s really about what the dancer exudes when she’s mid-stride, strong and powerful yet soft and feminine,” he said. “The name conveys this airy lightness and is reminiscent of dancers in motion.”

It marks a few other firsts for the brand: it’s the first colored juice in the company’s history, as well as the first bottle with a glass stopper. “We just decided to introduce this new bottle shape, and the bottle in the palm of your hand really feels like an objet d’art,” Saujet said.

One of fine fragrance’s oldest players, the brand stood to benefit from the post-pandemic boom in fragrances. Saujet said the North America business has increased 30 percent year-over-year for the past two years. He did not comment on specific sales projections for Wind Flowers, but industry sources expect it to exceed $8 million in net sales for its first year on the market.

“We anticipate that this will be our biggest feminine perfume launch to date and an important milestone in the brand’s future of doubling its appeal to a feminine clientele,” said Sarah Rotheram, CEO of Creed Fragrances, in an email.

