The House of Creed may have taken inspiration from the Nordic countries when it first launched Viking in 2017, but the fragrance house is now hoping to bring the region to enthusiasts with its latest launch.

Creed is introducing Viking Cologne, its first extension under the Viking fragrance pillar, with a virtual concert on June 1. To take place on Creed’s U.S. website, the concert — named Valiant Sounds — includes native artists Junius, Gugusar, Logi Pedro and Young Karin.

Digital events are new territory for ICP, Creed’s distributor in North America. “We challenge our team to take new consumer behaviors and emerging trends like at-home experiences combined with new consumer shopping trends,” said Emmanuel Saujet, co-founder of ICP.

Nevertheless, ICP is focused on bringing products to market in an increasingly digital world, even though e-commerce is historically hostile territory for fragrances. “We also had a few influencers who took a lot of content, and it’s going to start being dispatched,” said Thomas Saujet, co-founder of ICP. “We’ve also dispatched 18,000 samples. We’ve never done such a heavy sampling program on the social front, and we’re going to be giving the customers a truly virtual experience.”

The fragrance, an eau de parfum, is launching at Creed boutiques June 1 and at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Holt Renfrew later this year. Prices range from $335 for 50-ml and $445 for 100-ml. Industry sources expect the fragrance to reach $6 million in retail sales for its first 12 months on the market.

Creed also opened a second boutique in Las Vegas this week to coincide with the launch, with more brick-and-mortar openings planned for 2021.

