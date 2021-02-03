PARIS – To help reach its goal of becoming the world’s premier prestige beauty company by 2030, Shiseido is selling its personal care business to CVC Capital Partners in a $1.5 billion deal.

“The company recognizes that its personal care business, comprising such global brands as Tsubaki and Senka, requires enhanced marketing investment to maximize its potential and foster further growth, and concludes these goals will be best achieved under a new business model,” Shiseido said in a statement.

“Therefore, the company has determined to transfer the business and participate in its operation as a shareholder of the company, which will manage the business after the transfer,” the group said.

Shiseido’s personal care business, valued at 160 billion yen, is to be transferred from the group and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Then a new company will be set up, the shares of which will be shifted to the Oriental Beauty Holding Co. Ltd., which is financed by funds advised by CVC.

A joint venture will be established, and Shiseido is to act as a shareholder of the company that will operate the personal care business after the transfer.

As previously reported, on Jan. 25, Shiseido said it was in discussions with CVC Asia Pacific Ltd. about the transfer of its personal care business, which is primarily operated in Asia.

That activity, with widely known brands also including Uno and Aquair, mostly targets the mass market.

Shiseido has been bulking up its prestige portfolio that includes brands such as Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars and its eponymous Shiseido label.

In fall 2019, the group acquired the Drunk Elephant clean beauty brand for $845 million.

It’s reported other non-core beauty brands of other multinationals are currently in play, including at Unilever, which according to Bloomberg is planning to sell a grouping of assets in the U.S. and Europe. Unilever is said to be working with Credit Suisse Group AG on the spinoff.

