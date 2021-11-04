CVS Refreshes ExtraCare BeautyClub With New Perks

In a bid to garner more loyalty among beauty shoppers, CVS has added a slew of new benefits to its ExtraCare BeautyClub loyalty program.

The retailer, which just announced updates to its Beauty Mark initiative in May, has added a variety of new sales and events, personalized free gifts and greater emphasis on wellness.

“We feel really strongly that loyalty programs like this, that are on every street corner, continue to provide a commitment to access,” said Andrea Harrison, vice president of merchandising, beauty and personal care at CVS. “We want to make sure that customers have the opportunity to be individual but also have exposure to things like wellness driven solutions.”

For shoppers who spend more than $30 per month on qualifying purchases — including cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, hair color, facial care and more — they’ll be able to pick a free gift of their choice. “If a customer wants to try a crowd favorite, or wants to try a skin health trend or a wellness-driven brand, or maybe she just is looking for a basic, she’ll have a choice of those things,” Harrison said.

The retailer is also introducing new sales events, including its inaugural Beauty VIP Private Sale. The event will run from Nov. 14 to 27, and will include 25 percent off of certain brands. BeautyClub members will be able to earn 10 percent back in rewards at every event, up to $20 each time.

Members will also get mobile-exclusive offers via text, as well as personalized deals and increased rewards savings during special events. Harrison said personalization is key to what customers had expressed needing. “This has been in the works for us pre-COVID-19. We started the consumer research process almost two years ago now, to make sure that what we’re doing here is what our customers want,” Harrison said.

“The enhancements that we made are a direct response to a bunch of customer feedback, where customers seem to be seeking a more experiential beauty rewards program so they could get things that were really tailored to them, how they shop and what they want,” Harrison continued. “That’s why we’ve decided to give them so much choice in the process.”

