Cult perfume brand D.S. & Durga is celebrating the hopeful return to pre-pandemic life with a new candle honoring the brand’s hometown.

The “New York. Tougher than ever.” candle, which retails for $75, is a nod to the buoyancy of New York City, which has been enormously impacted by the effects of COVID-19. “New York City, our city of skyscrapers, subways, cyclists and skateboards. Pothole avenues where cantankerous cab drivers honk through mysterious fumes. Where noise blares from night to morning coffee runs. Where only the toughest survive and thrive. Resilient as ever,” reads the brand’s mission statement for the launch.

Founders David and Kavi Moltz collaborated with designer Phillip Lim and Tiffany & Co. executive creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah to develop the limited-edition item. Naturally, the perfumers looked to a scent they had never used before to create the NYC homage: apple. It also contains notes of cedar, honeysuckle and oak.

Twenty-five percent of all proceeds from the candle will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, which protects homeless LGBTQ youth from the harms of homelessness and empowers them with the tools necessary to be safe and live independently.

David and Kavi Moltz also revealed on the D.S. & Durga Instagram account this week that they would be donating 100 percent of the net proceeds from Radio Bombay, their cult favorite eau de parfum, to COVID-19 relief efforts in India via KhalsaAid USA until May 29. Radio Bombay retails at $175 for 50ml and $260 for 100ml. Additionally, the brand will match 50 percent of those donations.

Their site describes Radio Bombay as, “Transistor radio hewn of sandalwood radiates ragas in the Bandra heat. Hot copper tubes warm the soft wood releasing blooms of musk, cream, peach, ambrette, coco, cedar distillates.”

All items can be found at dsanddurga.com.