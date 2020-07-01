Tatcha has tapped professional makeup artist Daniel Martin for a full-time gig. Joining the team as the global director of artistry and education, his duties will include product development, marketing and education.

“Knowing I’m not going to touch a face for a bit of time, this is going to keep me busy,” Martin said of his appointment.

Martin has a range of high-profile clients, including Meghan Markle, but it’s his experience before his time as a makeup artist that was especially appealing to the brand. He trained as an educator and makeup artist at the Aveda Institute.

Martin will be doing “lots more product development,” said Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha. “He’s really passionate about education, and he has an education background. And when we do photo shoots again, he’s going to bring a beautiful point of view.”

He’s already started on the product development front, brainstorming innovations for his new position. “I want Tatcha to be the complexion experts in the field, because that’s something that’s not really there right now,” he said. “I’m excited to explore creating bridge products. So much of my work is about great skin care, it’s about using makeup to compliment it. I want to focus on using clean ingredients to create efficacious products that work well in both skin care and makeup.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Photographer Hannah Khymych’s Quarantine Portrait Collaboration

Martin knows whereof he speaks. Already, he has consulted with Tsai on some of Tatcha’s best-known products. He had a hand in the brand’s Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick, for example, and the Silk Canvas Primer, but his history with Tsai extends before even then.

The two first met via LinkedIn when Tsai founded the brand and was looking to get the word out. She sent him samples of Tatcha’s debut blotting papers from her San Francisco apartment. Martin used them during that season’s New York Fashion Week, and liked them so much he started spreading the word out to his own network in New York.

“As a result, I just would instinctively go to him when we were thinking about ways to grow the brand, ways to get the word out,” Tsai said. “For product development, he has an amazing instinct for textures, efficacy and design.”

Much of these duties will continue in Martin’s official role. “The things he’s going to be doing are not different from anything over the past decade,” Tsai said. “Nothing’s going to change, we just put a ring on it.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Behind the Scenes of Unilever’s Tatcha Acquisition

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tatcha, Brazilian Bond Builder Top Tribe Dynamics Earned Media Value November Report

Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty Turns One, Taps Daniel Martin to Expand Color