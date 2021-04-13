MILAN — On the occasion of Earth Day, Italian beauty company Davines Group will launch “Still we are not there yet,” an awareness-raising project in sync with the B Corp-certified firm’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2030.

The brand made this commitment two years ago along with other 800 B Corporations, aiming to reach this result 20 years ahead of the goal established by the Paris Agreement for 2050.

Sharing a video on its social media channels on April 22, Davines will invite companies, its partner salons and all consumers to take action and join the fight against climate change by improving daily behaviors toward a more sustainable direction.

In particular, Davines will launch a collective challenge through AWorld, the official app selected by the United Nations to support the ActNow campaign against climate change. Downloading the app, users will be offered practical suggestions on how to help reduce CO2 emissions through simple day-to-day actions. The final goal is to save 80 tons of CO2 by the end of June.

In addition, as part of the initiative, the company partnered with ènostra — an Italian energy cooperative that produces and supplies renewable, ethical and sustainable electricity — to further raise awareness and promote the possibility of using clean energy in hairdressing salons.

“We are living through a real climate emergency. Davines has been committed to reducing its emissions for years now and has an incredibly challenging goal to reach: to become a net zero emissions company by 2030,” said the company’s chief sustainability officer Sonia Ziveri. For the executive, the goal can only reached by “revolutionizing our activity and involving all stakeholders.”

This target goes beyond carbon neutrality as it also acknowledges the emissions indirectly related to a company’s products and activities, therefore involving the whole supply chain.

“For the best results, we need everybody to be on board: from the people working in the fields to produce our ingredients to the people traveling to sell them and even the people who use them,” said Ziveri. “A responsible approach to reducing our carbon footprint also involves the daily habits of each one of us. How much energy does our beauty routine consume? Could we power our houses with energy from renewable sources? Could we lower the temperature of the water we use? These are questions we should always be asking ourselves. Small choices that we can all make every day, and which can have a huge impact on our planet.”

The success of the Parma, Italy-based beauty company, which owns professional hair care brand Davines and skin care brand Comfort Zone and Skin Regimen, has always been rooted in its holistic sustainable vocation, in addition to the performance of its products.

In particular, the brand’s road to mitigating and offsetting its CO2 emissions began in 2006 when its production site started being powered by electricity from renewable sources. In the following years, the company implemented a full transition toward an even more sustainable business model, which was sealed by the B Corp certification received in 2016. The firm’s offices, production and product packaging become carbon neutral in 2018 and they received even higher B Corp certification score last year.

Founded in 1983 by the Bollati family, Davines Group was a research company making high-end hair care and skin care products for third parties. In 1993, the company founded the Davines hair care brand. Three years later, Comfort Zone launched with professional skin care products to be used in spas, thermal baths and beauty centers. All the formulation and production procedures take place at the laboratories inside Davines Village, the firm’s headquarters in Parma — in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna — inaugurated in 2018. In addition to the main plant, the firm is also present in more than 90 countries and has branches in London; Paris; New York; Mexico City; Hong Kong, and Deventer, Netherlands.

As reported last year, Davines Group‘s chief executive officer and managing director Paolo Braguzzi will exit the company after 16 years. Effective as of May the current ceo of Davines North America Anthony Molet will succeed him in the role.

In 2019 the company registered 163 million euros in revenues.