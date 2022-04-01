Deborah Lippmann Takes On Face Care

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann is taking her product range into new territory: face care.

The brand, which markets nail products, body care and lip cosmetics, is introducing its first face cream. Called The Cure, the multipurpose night cream will retail for $58, in the brand’s primary distribution, which includes Nordstrom, BlueMercury, Sephora.com, Amazon and its own website.

It may be the brand’s first foray into the face, but Lippmann said the expansion has been anticipated by consumers since the brand’s inception. “Our customers have always asked why they couldn’t get a body cream from us, or a face cream from us,” she said. “All of our cuticle creams have been treatments and have been so successful. We’ve [addressed] the hands, done feet and a body shimmer. I wanted something that was a good price point for luxury for the face.”

Outside of nail, the brand has met much acclaim for its body care. The brand’s Rich Girl Shimmering Body Lotion is already a hero stockkeeping unit, having only launched a year ago.

Lippmann, who names all of her products after songs, described The Cure as “like fertilizer for your face” because of its nourishing properties. It includes vegan collagen made up of amino acids, in addition to prebiotics for a microbiome-balancing touch, hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Jude Severin, Lippmann’s husband and business partner, said the brand’s digital business has performed particularly well since the pandemic, with an emphasis on Amazon. “It’s a great place to do research, too, because they are really good about the customer feedback,” Severin said. “People are already shopping on there, and if they can get it in two days, they’re not waiting a week for their stuff.

Severin added that the brand’s product development has always been informed equally by both whitespace and consumer feedback.

“We were basically on the road for our first 10 years of the business, doing store visits,” he said. “The customer, for years, has just been asking us for other products in other categories. We toured the whole country, and really got talking to customers about what they wanted. And this question [about face care] came up all the time.”

He added that while the brand has come to cover a range of territories, from body care to a new hand soap and a CBD lip gloss, face care was always a part of the plan.

“When we started, there was a gap in the prestige market in the nail category,” he continued. “This was always the plan. That plan got derailed a couple of times, with recessions and pandemics. But this was always Deborah’s vision, and it is a continuation of that vision of what is missing in the marketplace.”

Lippmann and Severin declined to comment on sales, although industry sources expect the moisturizer to reach $300,000 in net sales for its first year on the market.

