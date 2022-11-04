Decorté Kicks Off Purple Ribbon Project With WIN and Perfect Corp. 

Decorté has kicked off its first annual Purple Ribbon Project in support of survivors of domestic violence.

Through November, the Kosé-owned brand will donate 50 percent of proceeds from its Purple Ribbon Gift Set, which includes the Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum and the Liposome Advanced Repair Night Cream, to nonprofit organization WIN.

The limited-edition set retails for $140.

Based in New York City, WIN provides safe housing for women and their children who have suffered domestic violence, aiming to curb the staggering rate of homelessness among women who flee dangerous situations and set them up for success as they forge ahead.

“What we loved about WIN is that not only do they provide shelter, but they also help survivors achieve a brighter future through services and classes,” said Kosé America’s general manager, Sharon del Valle, noting Decorté has pledged a minimum donation of $30,000.

Also as part of the initiative, the brand is launching a Purple Ribbon AR filter in partnership with beauty tech company, Perfect Corp., which went public earlier this week.

Available on the YouCam Makeup app through Nov. 26 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is Nov. 25), the filter features the domestic violence ribbon alongside a purple-lit Empire State Building, and allows users to virtually try on Decorté lip and eye products.

“When Kozaburo Kobayashi established Kosé, he had this idea of creating hope for people through beauty, so this initiative is a continuation of that mission,” del Valle said.