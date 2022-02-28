Demsey to Exit Estée Lauder Following Racist Meme Instagram Post

The Estée Lauder Cos. has told John Demsey to leave the company effective this week.

According to a statement from executive chairman William P. Lauder and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda, Demsey was asked to depart the company as a result of a recent Instagram post, which included a racial slur and a joke about the coronavirus. Demsey was placed on unpaid leave last week, and issued an apology for the post on Friday.

The company’s statement explained, “This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.

“Inclusion, diversity and equity are core to our company’s values and priorities globally. Furthermore, over the past two years, we have worked together as an organization to advance our approach to racial equity and have taken a hard look at where we can and should do better. Together, we are making progress against our commitments to our employees, our partners and consumers.”

Demsey did not immediately respond to request for comment.

He had been with the company since 1991, and has worked at the executive group president level since 2015. He most recently oversaw makeup brands like MAC, Clinique, Too Faced, Smashbox, Glamglow and Tom Ford Beauty, but at one point also oversaw men’s skin care, Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Prescriptives, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Rodin Olio Lusso, Le Labo and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

New Executive Appointments at Lauder, L’Oréal

Estée Lauder Posts Best Quarter Yet

EXCLUSIVE: MAC Cosmetics Premieres T-Zone Podcast