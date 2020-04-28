Comprised largely of independent workers and small businesses, the beauty services sector has been one of the hardest hit in the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as more states in the U.S. look at reopening, Dermalogica has created a set of safety and sanitation standards for skin-care professionals that it hopes will be adopted by the industry at large.

“We have 20,000 small businesses worldwide and it is our responsibility to help them open in a safe way,” said Aurelian Lis, chief executive officer of Dermalogica, the professional skin-care brand owned by Unilever. “In the aftermath of this wave of COVID-19 and the next one, we want to say that these are the additional things you need to do.”

The 12 rules, called the Enhanced Service Safety Principles, were developed in conjunction with an epidemiologist, skin-care professionals and doctors. They include pre-screening clients, ensuring social distancing via staggered appointments, curbside check-in and limited entrance, and cleansing protocols for products, tools and the spa environment.

Frequent and thorough hand-washing is also recommended rather than gloves, unless required by authorities, and all testers are to be wiped down after use. Products in jars are not to be used as testers.

In conjunction with the standards, Dermalogica will launch a certification program this Thursday. “It’s important that we communicate to consumers that it’s not business as it was,” said Lis. “We’ve always been good at sanitation, but we’re doing even more. We know clients are longing for our services, but they don’t want to have any trepidation when they come to a spa.”

Dermalogica is sold in professional and retail channels, including Ulta, where it is the brand partner for all skin-care services. Lis said he believes that smaller, independent spas and salons will open before larger retailers.

Dermalogica’s efforts come at a time when brands and retailers alike are pondering how best to reopen, grappling with the safety of employees and consumers, on the one hand, and economic considerations, on the other. The Retail Industry Leaders Association and National Retail Federation jointly unveiled its “Blueprint for Safe Shopping,” as well. That plan consists of three parts: Phase One, which allows for e-commerce, contactless curbside pick-up and home delivery; Phase Two, consisting of reopening stores to the public with social distancing protocols and reduced occupancy, and Phase Three, lifting restrictions once all protective sanitation and safety measures are in place.