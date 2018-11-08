KKW Fragrance has landed its first specialty beauty retail partner — Ulta Beauty.

The fragrance line of Kim Kardashian is headed to Ulta Beauty for the holiday season, hitting stores Nov. 25.

KKW is launching its top four scents with Ulta, which is the exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer for the brand, Tara Simon, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, said at the company’s investor day Thursday.

“Much like the conversations with these other digitally native brands, nobody can smell these fragrances…so she’s really excited to be partnering with us and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Simon said.

The Ulta launch comes shortly after Kardashian West’s sister, Kylie Jenner, said she would launch Kylie Cosmetics with Ulta. That brand hits stores Nov. 17.

“Kylie chose it herself,” said Simon. “She chose her best-selling and favorite lip kits.” They will hit all Ulta stores and online the same day, though the in-store assortment will carry more products, Simon said. “Ulta.com has an edited assortment.”

“She’s really cute and she’s super excited…her words — ‘super excited’ — to be able to have a place for her fans to actually touch the product and buy it,” Simon said. “We think it’s going to drive a lot of traffic into the stores.”

Jenner has also launched an app specifically for the makeup line.