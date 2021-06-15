Hair care brand DevaCurl is refreshing its product lineup with new ranges and new formulas.

The hair care brand, in a bid for consumers with a wider range of curl textures, is updating its existing ranges and adding two new ones, centered around bond technology and scalp care. In total, the brand is reintroducing or adding more than 30 stock keeping units, priced between $22 and $36, at Ulta Beauty and its own website. Industry sources said the brand overall will hit $250 million in retail sales for 2021, as contrasted to $100 million in 2019.

The brand’s newest offerings follow larger trends driving hair care, such as hair health. DevaCurl’s Repair & Bond range includes a shampoo, conditioner and mask meant to aid curls in recoiling after heat treatment and damage. It includes a professional treatment for distribution with the brand’s salon partners.

“The innovation that’s going into the line is filling in gaps to support curl flexibility,” said Sukiana Chancy, vice president of marketing at DevaCurl. “It is specifically dedicated to repair curly hair because when curly hair is damaged, it needs to be recoiled.”

The brand’s scalp cleansing products are also in line with the “skinification of hair,” bringing skin care ingredients like glycolic acid above the hairline in spray and serum formats. “We did tons of research, and basically, what we found was it was impossible to use anything with a physical exfoliant,” said Kim Blakley, product development manager at DevaCurl, noting that beads and grains are considerably more difficult to remove from curlier hair textures.

View Gallery Related Gallery First Look at Dior and Sacai’s Capsule Collection

The brand is banking on scalp care’s universal appeal for the line’s success. “Anybody can use this product, but I just particularly have passion for it when I’m in a protective style,” Chancy added. “The scalp defense serum, you can just apply it to the scalp, and it doesn’t build up. You can do it as often as you want between washes,” Chancy said.

Lastly, the brand is introducing CurlFlex, a heat protectant-styler hybrid meant for myriad curly hairstyles. “As someone with curly hair, once you get your curls to balance, it’s almost scary to think about using heat on your hair,” Chancy said. “With this, since you’ve protected it, it’s much easier to get your curls back when you’re ready to go natural again.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

How Candor Hair Is Bringing CBD Into Hair Care

French Hair Care Brand Lazartigue Enters U.S. Retail

Cindy Crawford Launches Meaningful Beauty Hair Care