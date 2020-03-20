By  on March 20, 2020

Four billion dollars. That’s the amount of money college students spend on beauty and personal-care products, according to data presented by Chegg Inc. at the WWD Digital Beauty Forum.

Generation Z — defined as future and current consumers ages four to 24 — is to be “the most highly educated, financially powerful, diverse and largest generation in history,” said Lizzy Eisenberg, director of market development at Afterpay. “They’re spending a lot of money today, but it will only go up as they age,” she said.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers