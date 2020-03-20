Four billion dollars. That’s the amount of money college students spend on beauty and personal-care products, according to data presented by Chegg Inc. at the WWD Digital Beauty Forum.

Generation Z — defined as future and current consumers ages four to 24 — is to be “the most highly educated, financially powerful, diverse and largest generation in history,” said Lizzy Eisenberg, director of market development at Afterpay. “They’re spending a lot of money today, but it will only go up as they age,” she said.