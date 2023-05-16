Dior Hosts Beauty Suite During Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — The Dior Suite at the famed Majestic Hotel is re-opening its doors during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The house will once again welcome stars inside its beauty suite for the duration of the festival for skin care, beauty treatments and glam squad prep.

This year the suite has taken on natural elements, with guests entering a room full of tropical touches and a grand archway before stepping into the space.

Catherine Bourgeois and Delphine Langlois, founders of l’Académie des Facialistes in Paris, are bringing their specialist hands to the suite starting Tuesday. The duo will offer a range of illuminating 15-minute treatments using massage techniques combined with Dior skin care to help guests get ready for the red carpet, or just recover from the festival’s late nights.

Dior’s Lucibel mask, which uses red light to stimulate skin, promote regeneration and boost the production of collagen and elastin, will be center stage when entering the suite. The mask is normally only available at the Dior flagship and the Cheval Blanc in Paris, but will be available for VIPs during the festival.

The Dior suite is perched on the sixth floor of the Majestic Hotel and is just steps from the red carpet, with 4,850 square feet overlooking the Mediterranean.

French beauty brand Leonor Greyl, renowned for its natural botanical ingredients using plant proteins and flower extracts, will be on hand with hair treatments, while makeup will be rooftop at the JW Marriott hotel.

The Dior suite hopes to have its usual slate of celebrity guests during the festival. Faces Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence are previous guests of the suite, while makeup artists Phophie Mathias, Fred Marin, Sam Visser, Alexandra Schiavi, Carole Hannah and Christina Lutz have worked on their clients in the suite.

For those staying longer than a fortnight, Dior has recently opened a spa at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in nearby Antibes.