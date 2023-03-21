Dior and Lancôme Garner Most Media Impact Value in Second-Half 2022

PARIS – Dior, Lancôme, L’Oréal Paris, MAC Cosmetics and Chanel were among the top-10 brands in terms of total media impact value, or MIV, according to Launchmetrics‘ recent “Beauty Insights” study.

The report, spanning the period between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, revealed that Dior saw its MIV grow 28 percent year-on-year, spurred by the brand’s collaboration with K-pop stars. Dior’s top placement was bolstered by tie-ins with Korean celebrities Jisoo Kim and Cha Eun-woo, who together amassed a total MIV of $14 million across only 12 placements.

Launchmetrics’ proprietary media impact value figure tallies the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums.

For the report, Launchmetrics studied more than 700 beauty brands across color cosmetics, skin care and fragrance.

In “Beauty Insights,” Viktor & Rolf, AmorePacific, Escada, Framar, UOMA Beauty and Wycon were the top beauty brands by year-on-year growth MIV-wise. Viktor & Rolf’s 355 percent MIV rise was driven, in part, by frequent posting.

“With their placements going up by 240 percent, V&R has become more present in the industry, and the increased number of touchpoints has enabled them to garner a higher MIV overall,” the Launchmetrics report said.

V&R also doubled down on collaborations and partnerships.

UOMA Beauty, among the most inclusive black-owned beauty brands, was one of the top-growing in Launchmetric’s report. Influencer voice, accounting for 58 percent of the brand’s MIV, grew the most.

In its study, Launchmetrics homed in on owned media’s showing in the half.

“Owned media experienced significant growth (+23 percent) in S2 2022 compared to the previous year, while MIV generated via celebrity voices decreased 24 percent year-on-year,” the report said.

“Owned media profiles allow brands to control their content, ensuring it’s consistent with brand values,” the report continued. “They also allow brand to create deeper connections with their audience and construct a more distinctive brand image.”

It was noted that while celebrities’ own channels’ MIV decreased year-on-year, they still play a key role in the beauty industry, and kept being amplified by other channels, such as owned media.

Launchmetrics found influencers remain one of the most important MIV drivers for the beauty industry, with star influencers the best performers, generating 45 percent of all MIV with $21,000 average MIV per placement. However, their share of value decreased year-on-year.

“They’re less active across platforms, while other tier influencers are becoming more active and over-indexing on average engagement rate,” Launchmetrics noted.

Microinfluencers notched up the biggest MIV growth, at 7.5 percent, versus the same period in 2021. That compares to mid-tier influencers down 3 percent in MIV, and mega influencers and star influencers each with a 1 percent decline.

Despite Instagram remaining highly influential for beauty brands, TikTok sped past older social channels, increasing its MIV by 127 percent. Launchmetrics said mid-tier and mega influencers have more impact on TikTok, due to its younger demographic and more algorithm-driven content discovery process.

Star influencers, meanwhile, played a bigger role on Instagram because of its more established user base.

Launchmetrics said that publishers saw a better engagement online versus offline, but that traditional media continues to be an important source in driving brand awareness and buzz. That’s especially true in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Online media’s MIV of $1.5 billion rose 39 percent year-on-year, while print editorial’s MIV of $978 million was down 28 percent.

Dior came in first place in print placements with $86 million in MIV, while Shiseido took pole position for online media, with $83 million in MIV.