Dior has gone 3-D with a new virtual beauty boutique, which looks like its shop on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées and allows viewers to wander around, learn about products and make purchases.

Located online at virtualstore.dior.com/champs-elysees, the shop was launched in mid-February, syncing perchance with the start of the coronavirus crisis in France.

The boutique will be changed six times per year, with different animations and products highlighted. For spring, the shop is now festooned with flowers.

Visitors start at the store’s streetside door and can virtually enter by clicking on an arrow. Once inside, it’s possible to move closer to either the central merchandise unit of perfumes or the fragrances display on the left. People can also check out gift boxes, bath and body products elsewhere and the video display in the back. That currently highlights the Château de La Colle Noire, once Christian Dior’s home, in the South of France.

By clicking on small circles, it’s possible to find out information about specific products and order them. Clicking on small arrows allows viewers to see video clips about items, placing them in specific atmospheres.

“It is an excellent idea for brands to service consumers with e-initiatives, making the dream continue in spite of these difficult times,” said Leïla Rochet Podvin, chief executive officer and founder of Cosmetics Inspiration and Creation trends and consulting agency.

Charles Bianchi, an independent consultant in the digital and retail space, believes the current COVID-19 crisis will accelerate the evolution of e-shop’s experiential component.

He described the next-generation of online seller as “emulating the physical experience — as much as possible — that you can have in the store.”

Bianchi believes that might include using holograms and specialized customer service, among other elements.