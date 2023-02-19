Beauty and Home Care Are Starting to Merge

Chores are about to get a whole lot chicer.

High-end beauty brands are infiltrating the homewares market with new products meant to elevate everything from washing laundry to doing dishes, and make sure things smell good along the way.

There’s an ultra-luxe laundry detergent from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-backed Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a room spray meant to purify the air from Courteney Cox’s Homecourt, plus an intention-oriented fragrance diffuser from Kris Jenner’s Safely.

There’s a strong business case behind the bevy of new products — Fortune Business Insights reports the market for household cleaning products will reach over $334 billion by 2029.

Here, some of the products cashing in on the buzz.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Scented Laundry Detergents, $45.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis scented laundry detergents.

Aqua Universalis, one of the brand’s bestsellers, features notes of bergamot, lemon and lily-of-the-valley, and has been born as a fabric softener and two respective detergents for bright and dark colors.

Homecourt Room Deodorant, $30.

Homecourt Room Deodorant.

Homecourt offers its signature scents as a room spray, with added charcoal meant to purify air and zinc ricinoleate to neutralize odors. Fragrances include Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint and Cece – founder Courteney Cox’s signature scent.

Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit, $6.29.

Safely Scent Diffuser.

Kris Jenner’s new launch for home-care brand Safely takes notes from daughter Kourtney Kardashian, a longtime proponent of clean living. Safely’s latest manifestation, scent diffusers, comes in three scents: Bright, Rise and Calm.

Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergent in Murasaki, $14.

Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergent. Scott Snyder

Hypoallergenic laundry brand Dirty Labs has added notes of jasmine, matcha and vetiver to its hero detergent.

Diptyque La Droguerie Collection. Prices range from $15 to $72.

Diptyque La Droguerie Collection. Photo courtesy of Diptyque

The home fragrance heavyweight has coupled complex fragrances in a host of cleaning products, such as dish soap, surface cleaner and a basil-scented odor-reducing candle.