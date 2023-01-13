Diptyque Launches Do Son Short Film, Limited-edition Collection

Diptyque’s creative streak continues.

The company has teamed with creative studio Werlen Meyer and musician James Blake to release a short film that pays homage to the Do Son fragrance franchise, one of Diptyque’s best-selling franchises globally. Launched in 2005, Do Son is composed of tuberose, orange blossom and jasmine and was inspired by cofounder Yves Coueslant’s upbringing in northeast Vietnam, which Diptyque sought to capture in the film.

It opens with Coueslant peering out of the window of his Paris apartment upon a blue-and-yellow sunset, a color combination reminiscent of the Halong Bay, where he spent his summers as a child, and is instantly transported. In the film, Coueslant’s mother — who loved the scent of tuberose — serenely looks over a young Coueslant from the family’s pagoda as he frolics along the bay.

“We wanted to capture that relationship with [Coueslant’s] mother — it’s quite a universal story, and a great memory; it’s like a suspended moment where everything is perfect, and we want to convey that emotion to people,” said Laurence Semichon, senior vice president of Diptyque.

This collaboration marks the brand’s latest creative effort to pay homage to the Do Son collection; in 2022, Diptyque repackaged select items in the collection in turquoise blue vessels.

“Collaborations have always been part of Diptyque’s story,” said Semichon, adding that it was long known to the brand that Blake often burns Diptyque candles backstage before performing, which is what prompted the brand to see if the musician would like to partner on an original score for the project.

“Collaborating with artists today is how we pay tribute to the open-minded spirits of our founders. We’re always looking for the right forms, the right media and creative support to tell the story of Do Son in a different way.”