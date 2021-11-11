Diptyque Revamps SoHo Storefront

Fragrance brand Diptyque is bringing a refreshed take on retail to New York.

The brand, which saw steep sales gains during the coronavirus pandemic, has reopened its New York storefront on Prince Street in a bid to keep the brand’s momentum high.

“We see customers are more and more interested in themselves, their homes and their wellbeing,” said Julien Gommichon, president of Diptyque Americas. “Diptyque started with a store on Boulevard Saint-Germain [in Paris]. We really believe that post-COVID-19, all of our customers we’ve been able to connect with digitally will be thrilled to come back into our stores.”

For Gommichon, although digital sales climbed throughout the pandemic’s duration, experiencing the products firsthand is a key step in acquiring customers. “Social media plays a big role in discovering Diptyque, it’s usually the first entry point, and the next step is to come to our store and have the full experience with the brand,” he said. “It’s very important to touch and feel the product.”

The storefront’s purpose has evolved, and will now double as a testing ground for new formats and innovations, the brand said.

“The idea of the store is not static, and we want to use the stores to test new categories and services, one of which is a refillables station,” said Gommichon, nodding to a new option for existing customers to refill old fragrance bottles on-site. “Sustainability is very important, and it’s becoming more of a priority for the brand. We’ve also developed different candle accessories for people to reuse their vessel, as we know fans of Diptyque like to keep them.”

The brand, which has been celebrating its 60th year, is looking to implement its omnichannel strategy in other key markets. “China is now our biggest market, along with the U.S.,” Gommichon said. “We’re looking at integrated retail, so the customer can feel at ease navigating and discovering the brand.”

