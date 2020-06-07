Dear Fashion: Be Human, Break the Silence⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ "Crickets” is how Hannah Stoudemire, cofounder and chief executive officer of @fashionforallfoundation, described the reserve she witnessed from the fashion industry in speaking out after a series of black killings, including Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, in July 2016.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ And while fashion sustainability initiatives broke out in a fever pitch last year, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, many brands find themselves at a loss for words.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Stoudemire emphasizes the power of social media as a platform, launching the “Breaking the Silence” campaign under FFAF last weekend, on May 30.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The campaign confronts brands and companies to speak up on human injustices and “stand in solidarity with us as we urge the fashion industry, major fashion brands, fashion publications, fashion media and fashion influencers to break their silence on racial injustice, anti-black hate crimes and the brutal killing of black people,” ending with a plea to condemn racism, murder and stop the “eerily ironic” silence.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @kaleyroshitsh ⁣⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #fashionforallfoundation #breakingthesilence