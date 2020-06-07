L’Oréal

Board: 0 of 15

Executive Committee: 1 of 21

 

Unilever

Board: 9 of 23

Executive Committee: 5 of 13

 

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Board: 3 of 16

Executive Committee: 2 of 14

 

Procter & Gamble

Board: 2 of 12

Executive Committee: 11 of 35

 

Shiseido

Board: 13 of 13

Executive Committee: 15 of 16

 

Coty Inc.

Board: 1 of 12

Executive Committee: 0 of 3

 

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Board: 0 of 15

Executive Committee: 0 of 12

 

Beiersdorf AG

Board: 1 of 12

Executive Committee: 4 of 9

 

Chanel Ltd.

Board: 0 of 2

Executive Committee: Information N/A

 

L Brands

Board: 2 of 9

Executive Committee: 0 of 9

You May Also Like

beauty industry WWDBeautyInc