L’Oréal
Board: 0 of 15
Executive Committee: 1 of 21
Unilever
Board: 9 of 23
Executive Committee: 5 of 13
The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.
Board: 3 of 16
Executive Committee: 2 of 14
Procter & Gamble
Board: 2 of 12
Executive Committee: 11 of 35
Shiseido
Board: 13 of 13
Executive Committee: 15 of 16
Coty Inc.
Board: 1 of 12
Executive Committee: 0 of 3
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Board: 0 of 15
Executive Committee: 0 of 12
Beiersdorf AG
Board: 1 of 12
Executive Committee: 4 of 9
Chanel Ltd.
Board: 0 of 2
Executive Committee: Information N/A
L Brands
Board: 2 of 9
Executive Committee: 0 of 9