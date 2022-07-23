Beauty and Pet Grooming Are Starting to Merge

Pet products are getting a glow up this summer.

Buzzy beauty mainstays, including CBD and vegan hair dye, are making their way into products for pups.

“Let’s call it ‘beautification’,” says Stephanie Wissink, a Jefferies analyst who covers both the beauty and pet industries. The trend comes as people continue treating their pets as humans, she says.

“It’s no longer ‘pet owner,’ it’s ‘pet parent.’ We’re seeing it in food, in treats and in treatments. It takes all of the humanity around this luxurious experience and brings it to the pet category.”

Wissink pointed to Chewy, the pet e-commerce platform with customer profiles based on the pets, not the owners.

Food products with CBD, as well as treats inspired by juices and vegan temporary hair dye, are among the latest crop of products.

“As humans, it’s spending on human-like categories and premium products,” Wissink said. “Companies like Chewy are just fostering the idea of care and passion and love for your pets.”

Pets are getting a fashion upgrade, too. Last month, Gucci unveiled a pet collection, while Tommy Hilfiger signed a licensing agreement with Kanine Pets World Ltd. to launch a canine collection. On the beauty side, Aesop and Ouai also make pet products.

Business is also said to be booming — growing by more than 15 percent, according to NielsenIQ. Here, the beauty-inspired pet products that are cashing in.

Uncle Bed’s Hemp Dog Shampoo, $12.99

Uncle Bud’s Hemp Deodorizing Shampoo. Photo courtesy of Uncle Bud's

PH-balanced and free of sulfates, Uncle Bud’s’ deodorizing hemp shampoo boasts antibacterial benefits.

Jinx x Pressed Peanut Butter & Banana Biscuits, $6.99

Pressed x Jinx Biscuits. Photo courtesy of Jinx

Known for its healthy approach to dog food (and celebrity backers from Halsey to Zachary Quinto), Jinx teamed up with juicing pioneer for human-grade treats made of rye flower and fruit purée.

Rowan Color Kit for Dogs, $49.99

Rowan’s vegan hair color for dogs. Photo courtesy of Rowan

Rowan is no stranger to adapting human behaviors to pets — doggy deep conditioner, anyone? — and it’s taking the same approach with hair dye. Veterinary dermatologist-tested and stain-free, the brand’s color kit also comes with dog-safe mica to add shimmer.

Kradle Calming Bliss Bar, $5.99

Kradle CBD Calming Bliss Bar. Photo courtesy of

L-theanine, ashwagandha and broad-spectrum CBD give Kradle’s bliss bar its calming qualities.

Aspen Green Medium Calm & Mobility USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil, $59.99

Aspen Green Calm & Mobility Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Photo courtesy of Aspen Green

Certified organic and free from toxins, formaldehydes, phthalates and parabens, Aspen Green’s pet-friendly CBD oil looks to aid pet mobility and soothe anxiety.