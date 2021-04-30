The Fragrance Foundation has announced the celebrity presenters tapped for its 2021 Awards.

The lineup includes an array of talent, ranging from fashion to music and entertainment. It features Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kylie Minogue, Isabella Rossellini, Marc Jacobs, Narciso Rodriguez, Thom Browne, André Leon Talley and Christian Siriano.

The event will take place in a public webinar on June 10. It will be the second year a live event was thwarted by the pandemic, although the virtual nature of the festivities opens up access to a much wider audience.

“While we all look forward to future events in person, TFF Awards will be viewed by thousands virtually, allowing all of the fragrance community to share a celebratory hour of great fragrance artistry, creativity and achievements,” said Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, in a statement.

Of the entertainers announcing, Kylie Minogue and Isabella Rossellini have both had namesake fragrances. Parton will be launching one of her own later this year, and Keys debuted a candle as part of her new beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, in 2020.

The awards will also include a presentation from this year’s artist collaborator, filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg. The Foundation announced the awards nominees and honorees via webinar earlier this month.

