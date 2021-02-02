Dolly Parton has released more information about her upcoming fragrance launch, including the name and bottle design.

Parton will be launching her scent, Dolly — Scent From Above, in July, and has also unveiled the fragrance’s bottle. It will appear in a SuperBowl commercial for Squarespace, which will coincide with her own fragrance website’s launch.

The commercial will also mark the fragrance’s availability to the public. Through the website, consumers will be able to purchase deluxe sample sizes of the fragrance for $10. Should they choose to replenish, repeat customers will receive a $10 credit to use toward the full-sized bottle when it becomes available.

“We wanted to look at ways to reach a larger audience, and we saw Dolly as a unifying cultural icon in American culture,” said Steve Mormoris, chief executive officer of Edge Beauty, which signed a long-term fragrance licensing deal with Parton brokered by IMG. “We came up with the idea of the discovery size, and we’re working on a system to have it delivered within four days anywhere in the U.S.”

Although the scent won’t be out until July, Parton seems eager for it to become available.

“I’ve been lucky enough in my lifetime to see a lot of my dreams come true. Getting to share my perfume with the world is another one that I can now add to the list,” she said to WWD. “I have often said that if you want to see your dreams come true, you have to give them wings, and I truly believe this one is scent from above.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Dolly Parton Signs Global Licensing Deal With IMG to Develop Fashion, Accessories and Home

Dolly Parton, Nina Dobrev Attend Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Bash

Katy Perry and Dolly Parton to Perform Duet at the Country Music Awards