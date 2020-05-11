PARIS — Douglas Group said Monday that its chief executive officer Tina Müller is convalescing after emergency surgery, and that it is not sure when she will resume her role at the German perfumery chain.

Vanessa Stützle, Douglas’ executive vice president of e-commerce and CRM, and Matthias Born, the group’s chief financial officer, are jointly handling Müller’s job during this interim period.

Stützle on Monday was also named to the company’s management board, alongside Müller and Born.

“The entire supervisory board wishes Tina Müller a swift recovery,” said Henning Kreke, chairman of Douglas’ supervisory board, in a statement. “In these difficult times, we are grateful that Tina Müller has built up a strong management team, so that we can now expand the management board with a proven top executive from our own ranks. The corona crisis emphasizes the strategic importance of the e-commerce business for Douglas.”

Stüzle has been overseeing Douglas’ online business since January 2018 and spearheading its customer relationship management since July 2019.

“Under her leadership, Douglas’ e-commerce has developed into a leading pan-European beauty destination, grown more than 50 percent and recently successfully expanded into a marketplace platform,” Douglas said in the statement.