March 17, 2020

As beauty sellers have been shuttered in Italy for a month and in Paris since Sunday, Douglas GmbH on Tuesday night said that it has suspended store trading in most European markets due to the coronavirus.

The perfumery chain explained the move was made in accordance with the requirements of national governments and regional authorities, and that duration of the closures depends on those. However, Douglas’ mail-order and e-commerce businesses remain operational.

