Dr. Dennis Gross Unveils ‘Peel Mobile’

As consumers head outdoors, so is Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

The brand is hitting the road with a bus, called the “Peel Mobile,” which will hit 11 destinations. It will be making stops in New York, N.Y.; Miami; Boston; Austin, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Minneapolis; San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles; and Toronto.

The national route will take place from Mar. 31 to June 6.

Chief executive officer Carrie Gross said the brand is refocusing marketing efforts on out-of-home activations. This one, in particular, will include a robust influencer campaign, as well as in-store events with retail partners.

On the bus itself, participants can get free skin care consultations and product samples. The truck will also be promoting new three-step kits, which include the Alpha Beta Peel, as well as its recently launched accompanying moisturizer.

“The Alpha Beta Peel is our hero product, our reason to exist, and the locomotive that started our brand,” Gross said. “We are teaching clients about the moisture barrier and how important it is to hydrate properly.”

