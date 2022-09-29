DreamBall’s Big Return

Trust Arie Kopelman to bring a raucous room to order with his very funny (and equally poignant) remarks at the Look Good Feel Better BeautyCares DreamBall on Sept. 21. It was the first live DreamBall since 2019, and the room was ready to party. (“It feels good to be back — minus the shoes,” laughed Keech Combe Shetty, the executive chair of Combe and board chair of PCPC and the Look Good Feel Better Foundation.) Kopelman, the former president of Chanel who was honored with the Legacy Award, was in a festive mood, too, surrounded by his family. He regaled the crowd with tales of his tattoo (“one and done,” he said.), his golf game (“I’m a lousy golfer”) and the importance of joy — and more. “The harder you work the luckier you get,” said Kopelman, “because you put yourself in a situation where you are out there looking at opportunity.”

The evening raised over $1 million and counting (the silent auction is open until Oct. 3) for the organization. Other honorees included Bianca Muniz, a singer-songwriter and three-time cancer survivor, Maria “Duda” Kertész, president of U.S. skin health at Johnson & Johnson, and Olaplex CEO JuE Wong and brand ambassador Tracey Cunningham, who were given the Disruptor Award. “This is a huge honor,” said Cunningham. “As a hairstylist, I see every day how women are restored by doing something that reconnects them with their sense of self and strength.”

That was a sentiment with which Lily Garfield, the CosBar founder who was honored with the Survivor Advocate Award, agreed. “The true beauty of Look Good Feel Better is that it brings the beauty counter to women,” said Garfield, who noted that she was on a Zoom call recently with 10 women who were undergoing cancer treatment. “At the beginning, we were all so serious,” she said. “But as we opened our goodie bags, everyone was smiling.”

And at the end, that’s what it’s all about. “I’m going to leave you with a thought,” said Kopelman as he wrapped up his remarks. “Love whatever you are doing and have fun doing it. This award is a huge honor and it’s been a lot of fun.”