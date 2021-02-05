Couture season for spring 2021 was particularly lovely beauty-wise, with models’ hair often adorned.

For Giambattista Valli, Odile Gilbert pumped up the volume. Valli told her he wanted a hairstyle proportionate to the collection’s large dresses. So they went for big hair festooned with flowers and bows.

“To make it happy,” said Gilbert. “The inspiration was Marisa Berenson, when she was a model and used to do a lot of pictures with Avedon and Penn. It was like a girl who was going to a big ball — something that doesn’t exist anymore, at the moment.”

Karin Westerlund focused on volume, too. “In the makeup, that is translated into enlarged eyes, inspired by Sophia Loren and manga girls,” she said.

Warrior princesses appeared at Viktor & Rolf.

“We were inspired by rebellious girls with punky hair and makeup, juxtaposed with upcycled, delicate embellishments and vintage jewelry, pieced together to make up elegant hair adornments to match the embellished bras,” said Viktor Horsting.

“With this season’s hair and makeup, we wanted to create a dramatic flair,” continued Rolf Snoeren.

At Valentino, Pat McGrath decorated faces with swathes of gold color.

“[It’s] major minimalism meets the subversive splendor of Leigh Bowery in an haute couture manner,” she said.

This was a season of high beauty, also apparent at houses such as Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Iris van Herpen, Stéphane Rolland and Area.

“Everything has to be soft and dreamy — because we are living in a tough world,” said Gilbert.

