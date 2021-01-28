Gianni Pieraccioni, a former Coty Inc. executive, is joining private-label beauty manufacturer Maesa as chief executive officer.

Maesa makes private-label beauty lines for retailers including Target Corp., Dollar General, Ulta Beauty and Walmart Inc., as well as Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, TPH by Taraji and Kristin Ess’ hair care line.

Pieraccioni takes the helm at Maesa from Julien Saada, Maesa’s founder, who will become chairman of the board and chief strategy officer.

Before joining Maesa, Pieraccioni was executive vice president and president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Luxury and Consumer Beauty at Coty, where he worked since 2019. Before that, he was at Revlon Inc., where he was chief operating officer. He’s also held roles at Procter & Gamble Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

Pieraccioni takes the helm about two years after Bain Capital bought a majority stake in Maesa.

You May Also Like

In a statement, Pieraccioni said he intends to take Maesa “into the next phase of its growth as a global brand incubator.”

Saada called Pieraccioni’s hire a “natural next step” for Maesa, and said it was the right time for him to evolve his role within the company. He founded the company in 1997.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Beauty Industry Execs Applaud Walgreens CEO Choice

Kristin Ess Is Building a $100 Million Hair Product Empire