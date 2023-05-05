Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury and Rare Beauty Among Top-searched Brands on Brandefy

Slug: The Buzz

Brandefy's Most Searched Brands In April

Known for its product breakdowns and dupe suggestions, the beauty and research shopping app has seen a spike in usage due to ongoing economic pressures, exceeding 90,000 monthly users.

Body:

Just how far can a recession drive beauty dupe discourse?

According to Meg Pryde’s beauty research and shopping app Brandefy — which launched in 2018 and counts over 90,000 monthly users as of late — very.

“We’ve seen a spike in active users and sessions as consumers hunt for affordable alternatives to their favorite products, without sacrificing quality,” said Pryde, adding that the app’s buzzing community forum is leaving no stone (or popular product) unturned as consumers’ search for these commensurable yet wallet-friendly alternatives intensifies.

In April, Drunk Elephant took hold as the most searched brand on the app, with the brand’s hero skus most commonly being compared (in both forums and in similarity ratings generated by Brandefy’s own analyses) to offerings by The Ordinary and The Inkey List.

Sol de Janeiro emerged in April as the first body care brand to crack the top 10, and while hair care discourse is admittedly less rampant on the app, Revolution Beauty’s R-Peptide 4×4 Leave-in Restore Mask was recently identified by Brandefy as a dupe for the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Mask; they cost $11.99 and $75, respectively.

Meanwhile, E.l.f. Cosmetics has cemented itself as something of a Brandefy hall-of-famer; it is among the most commonly referenced mass brands alongside the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Rare Beauty, namely for products like its Putty Blush and Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

Brandefy’s top searched brands in April 2023.