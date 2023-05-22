DSM-Firmenich Names New Perfumery and Beauty Business Chief

PARIS — DSM-Firmenich, the newly created world’s largest fragrance, beauty, well-being and nutrition supplier, has named Emmanuel Butstraen the new president of its perfumery and beauty business.

The executive will succeed Ilaria Resta in the role on July 1, while maintaining his position of chief integration officer at the group. Resta will become the chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet in August.

Since May 2022, Butstraen has played a key role in driving the DSM-Firmenich merger.

Before becoming chief integration officer, he was president of Firmenich’s taste and beyond division, since 2018.

“Under his leadership, the business underwent a transformative journey, becoming a global innovation partner of choice,” DSM-Firmenich said in a statement.

Butstraen also has longstanding experience in the business of personal care. He served as president of Solvay’s Novecare global business unit. Prior to that, he was at BASF for 17 years, where he was strategy senior vice president of the agricultural products division.

Bustraen has a degree in agricultural engineering and an MBA from the University of Lille, in France.

“His profound understanding of our customer base and exceptional leadership skills have consistently yielded remarkable results,” said Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, co-chief executive officers of DSM-Firmenich, in a statement.

“With a deep understanding of consumers and a passion for fragrance, personal care and innovation, Emmanuel is set to further strengthen DSM-Firmenich as the partner of choice for our customers, empowering them to enhance and strengthen their brands,” they continued.

In his new position, Butstraen will report to de Vreeze.

The closing of the DSM-Firmenich merger took place on May 9. The Swiss-Dutch group, quoted on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, is expected to generate sales upward of 12 billion euros annually. It is present in almost 60 countries around the globe.