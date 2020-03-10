By  on March 10, 2020

Dyson’s buzzy new product is a $500 hair straightener.

The Corrale Straightener, launching today, is the result of a seven-year, $32 million investment from the U.K.-based company, known for its vacuums. Dyson debuted its first beauty product in 2016 with the Supersonic, a $399 blow-dryer. Two years later, it launched its Airwrap styler, which became a global sellout. The Corrale Straightener, Dyson’s third beauty launch, is further proof that the company is serious about building out its beauty category.

