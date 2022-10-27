Dyson Opens Dyson Beauty Lab at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour

Dyson is opening its first South Florida doors.

On Friday, the brand unveils its Dyson Beauty Lab at Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour, a shop-in-shop concept that marks the brand’s first Beauty Lab in partnership with Saks, a longtime retail partner of the brand.

“For us, experience is key,” said Jordan Saxemard, senior vice president of marketing at Dyson Americas. “Miami is an important, vibrant market, and the Saks shop offers customers there the opportunity to experience the transformative properties of our technology firsthand.”

At the lab, which is equipped with a hair-washing basin and two styling stations, consumers will be able to shop Dyson’s full range of hair care technology, have their hair styled by Dyson stylists using the Airwrap Multi-styler, Corrale Straightener or Supersonic Hair Dryer and partake in free one-on-one product demonstrations, which don’t require an appointment.

Available for booking on the Dyson and Saks websites, hairstyling appointments cost $50, and are free for customers who make a purchase costing $299 or more at the time of their visit.

“We want to make sure that we grow our brick-and-mortar footprint; it’s not just about activating and growing the online piece of the business — although that’s extremely important — but also making sure we have the right retail concepts in place,” Saxemard said.

Having garnered tremendous momentum on social media over the last year, largely spurred by organic, user-generated content (despite the brand not having its own TikTok account, the #Dyson hashtag on the platform boasts 2.7 billion views and counting, with the Airwrap and other Dyson hair tools being the subject of most videos), Dyson maintains the importance of forging meaningful in-person experiences for consumers.

To date, Dyson has opened Demo Stores and Beauty Labs in New York, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Milan, Tokyo, Moscow, Paris and other cities globally.

In August, the brand opened its first Demo Store Owner Center in Dallas, Texas, which, like the Beauty Labs and Demo Stores, allows consumers to experience the brand’s hair care technology up close, and also offers a walk-in service bar and a team of dedicated Dyson Experts providing technical support and tips for visitors.

“We look at where our owners — that’s what we call our customers: our owners — are and where our future owners are, so we constantly evaluate where the next pocket of growth is for us,” said Saxemard, adding that more brick-and-mortar salons in partnership with Saks are on the horizon.