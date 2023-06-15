E.l.f. Cosmetics Taps Paralympic Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis for New ‘Show Your(s)e.l.f.’ Series

With its latest initiative, E.l.f. Cosmetics is looking to further the beauty industry’s commitment to inclusivity.

The beauty brand has tapped 19-year-old Paralympic swimmer Anastasia Pagonis to kick off “Show Your(s)e.l.f.,” a video series which will spotlight individuals countering adversity with resilience and education to enact positive change.

“Anastasia actually inspired us to start this series — we saw her raw honesty and genuine positivity, and she resonated with us as a young woman that rises even when faced with adversity at a very young age,” said Laurie Lam, chief brand officer at E.l.f. Beauty.

Pagonis turned to swimming as an outlet after losing her vision at age 14 due to autoimmune retinopathy. At 17 years old, she won the Paralympic gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, breaking her own world record with a time of 4:54.49.

She has since taken to TikTok — where she counts a following of more than 2.6 million — to educate people on what living with blindness looks like, and debunk misconceptions about what blind people can and can’t do.

“Even just seeing us is something that is so important — interacting with people with disabilities, people that are different — we all have different stories and perspectives,” said Pagonis, who describes herself as a longtime beauty lover.

“People for some reason think that I’m not the one doing my own makeup, or why would I wear makeup if I’m blind. I’m showing them makeup is about so much more than the way it looks; it’s about how it makes you feel and the confidence it can bring you.”

As part of the initiative, E.l.f. Cosmetics has pledged $75,000 to Hidden Opponent, a nonprofit organization that supports the mental well-being of student athletes. The brand said it is also exploring ways to “deepen its partnership with Pagonis in service to the broader community.”

“This is our first step to making sure that we are bringing more inclusivity and helping to break down barriers and stereotypes that affect people with disabilities,” said Lam.

The next installment of “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” will debut this fall.

E.l.f. Beauty saw net sales jump 78 percent to $187.4 million in the three months ended March 31, marking the company’s 17th consecutive quarter of growth. The company posted $497 million in beauty sales last year across its main brands, earning it the number 63 spot on WWD Beauty Inc’s list of the top 100 beauty manufacturers in 2022.

The company’s social media momentum has been equally impressive, with products such as the Power Grip Primer and Halo Glow Liquid Filter foundation maintaining long-term virality. In January, E.l.f. Cosmetics aired its first TV commercial during the Super Bowl, directed by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White and starring Jennifer Coolidge.